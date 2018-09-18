Mid-Century Modern Décor to Spruce Up Your Small Space

Can we just talk about how obsessed we are with mid-century modern décor?

If you're not familiar, let us help you get familiar. Can you think of any 1950s themed TV show or movie you love? There are tons and, if you can recall, the vibe is a very specific one. Think less farmhouse chic and more clean and simplistic. If you're a less-is-more type of homeowner or renter, we'd highly recommend it.

Shop the style and expect to see pops of color, textured fabrics, the incorporation of natural elements and visually pleasing lines and designs. And if you're crammed for space, the good thing about a mid-century find is that one piece speaks volumes.