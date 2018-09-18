Will Smith's Birthday Tribute for "Queen" Jada Pinkett Smith Doesn't Disappoint

In one famous household, today is all about Jada Pinkett Smith.

As the Hollywood actress turns 47 today, family and friends are showering the movie star with a whole lot of love on social media.

On Tuesday morning, Will Smith kicked things off with not one but two photos alongside his leading lady.

"Wow... 24 Birthdays together! Happy Bday, My Queen," he shared on Instagram. "Let's Go Get 24 more."

In the pictures, Will and Jada shared a quick nap while on board an airplane. Another shot featured the couple in matching Adidas tracksuits at what looked like one special celebration.