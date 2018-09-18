Regina King Definitely Wouldn't Mind a Southland Reboot

Regina King has been in a lot of television shows and movies, but there's one character that stands out in her mind to bring back to life.

E! News sat down with King at the Gillette Venus Her Shot campaign where the Emmy Award-winning actress told us about what role she would revive if she had the chance. "It would be Lydia from Southland," she revealed.

King told E! News the show was "a special time" for the cast and crew. She explained, "We were doing a show that should have had a much bigger budget than it did have, doing it in 7 days just like running and gunning almost like we were shooting a student film. With that, we were so appreciative of the stories and style in which the show was shot and the opportunity to work together and learning from each other."

The Seven Seconds star compared the show to a "high school environment" because everyone had so much pride for Southland. "You're proud to be a Southlander, we really enjoyed that and we are all still in contact with each other," she said.

The show was canceled by TNT in 2013 after five seasons.