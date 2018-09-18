Why Kristen Bell Vapes Weed Around Dax Shepard, Even Though He's Sober

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kristen Bell smokes weed and Dax Shepardis totally okay with it.
The actress and her husband are known for their candid nature, so it was no surprise when the actress detailed her drug use on Marc Maron's podcast, WTF With Marc Maron. "I smoke around my husband and it doesn't seem to bother him," she revealed. "Weed rules."
Albeit, the drug use is limited since she has kids and a job. So, The Good Place star explained, "Once a week, if I am exhausted and we are about to sit down and watch 60 Minutes, why not?"
Maron, who is also sober, marveled at Dax's ability to abstain from drug use and his encouraging Kristen to host an overnight ecstasy party. But Kristen said Dax, who recently celebrated his 14th year of sobriety, understands "he lost his privilege with them because he can't handle it; his brain doesn't have the chemistry to handle it."
That being said, he doesn't want to keep anyone from drug use since he believes "you shouldn't leave earth without having tried mushrooms or ecstasy." And more importantly, if the party did take place, Kristen claims Shepard wants to be a "sober guide" to ensure the attendees have a comfortable, safe experience.
Even though Kristen and Dax support drug and alcohol use, they admit there are limitations. "I am not sober and I would agree, it's just annoying," Kristen said of people who become "schmucks" when drunk.
The Frozen stars understanding of sobriety and recreational has grown in the years since she has been with the Without a Paddle star, especially as he struggled to maintain his sobriety in the early years. Bell praised her husband's strength in a recent post to Instagram, where she wrote, "I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night."
"I'm so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves," she continued in the heartfelt message shared on the 14th anniversary of the day he became sober.
And in a move that put all sober birthdays to shame, the couple celebrated by visiting the King's Hawaiian factory to dine on fresh rolls straight out of the oven.