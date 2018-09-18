Glenn Weiss' 2018 Emmys Proposal Keeps Getting More "Magical"

It's a proposal straight out of a movie!

During Monday night's 2018 Emmys, Glenn Weiss celebrated his award onstage by asking his girlfriend Jan Svendsen to marry him.

The gesture quickly became one of the most talked about moments of the night on social media. And while the live TV moment was special, the details behind the proposal are even sweeter.

"It's been an interesting couple of weeks in my life and it became a thought and the thought picked up steam as we got here," Glenn shared with reporters backstage via Variety. "It was just a really magical moment."

The Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special winner revealed to reporters that his mom passed away two weeks ago. Before her death, she formed a very strong relationship with Jan.