Glenn Weiss' 2018 Emmys Proposal Keeps Getting More "Magical"

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 1:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Glenn Weiss, Jan Svendsen, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It's a proposal straight out of a movie!

During Monday night's 2018 Emmys, Glenn Weiss celebrated his award onstage by asking his girlfriend Jan Svendsen to marry him.

The gesture quickly became one of the most talked about moments of the night on social media. And while the live TV moment was special, the details behind the proposal are even sweeter.

"It's been an interesting couple of weeks in my life and it became a thought and the thought picked up steam as we got here," Glenn shared with reporters backstage via Variety. "It was just a really magical moment."

The Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special winner revealed to reporters that his mom passed away two weeks ago. Before her death, she formed a very strong relationship with Jan.

Photos

2018 Emmys: After-Party Pics

"My mom would always say she's my friend first," he recalled. "That's what makes it feel bittersweet but very nice."

The sweetness only continued when Jan showed off her new piece of bling on that finger. "This was his mother's ring. This to me is probably more meaningful than anything else," the bride-to-be explained. "I'm just so honored that I get to have it on right now."

For those wondering what would have happened if Glenn didn't win the Emmy, the director assures fans that the engagement still would have happened sooner rather than later. As for what his specific plan would have been, that's to be determined.

"[I would have] waited until next year?," he joked. "[Maybe] In-N-Outm which is our staple after award shows."

Glenn added, "You can't plan something like this because I'm a nominee. It's not like I know I'm going to be up there. This could have been anywhere but the fact that this happened in this way, it's wonderful."

During Monday night's magical moment, stars including Leslie Jones and Benedict Cumberbatch couldn't help but deliver a standing ovation after the romantic proposal.  And while being onstage felt great, Glenn admitted that backstage was also filled with love.

"Just walking backstage,  it was almost more overwhelming walking backstage afterwards," he shared. "And it was great onstage—believe me—but it's like family."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet show Monday at 11 p.m. and again on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the U.K.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Emmys , Emmys , Entertainment , Couples , Engagements , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Film Independent Spirit Awards

Why Kristen Bell Vapes Weed Around Dax Shepard, Even Though He's Sober

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Debuts Season 15 Key Art with a Very Happy Meredith and a Very Accurate Tagline

Sam Role

Married at First Sight's Sam Role Gives Birth to Baby Girl—See Her Picture!

ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish's 2018 Emmys Stylist Law Roach Reacts to the Rainbow Memes

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, 2018 Emmy After Party Pics

Only Jessica Biel Can Make Her Post-Emmys "Hangover" Look This Glamorous

ESC: Emmy Awards 2018, Drugstore Beauty, Ilana Glaze, Abbi Jacobson

The Under-$10 Hair Products BFFs Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson Used for the Emmys

Kanye West

Kanye West Says He's Moving Back to Chicago Permanently

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.