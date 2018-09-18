Pete Davidson Now Has a Tattoo of the Pet Pig He and Ariana Grande Adopted

Instagram
Pete Davidson wears his heart on his sleeve. Or, in this case, on his torso.
The Saturday Night Live cast member and his fiancée Ariana Grande recently adopted a pet pig (yes, you read that correctly), and how he's making his love for the animal even more permanent. On Monday, tattoo artist Mira Mariah posted a picture on Instagram of Davidson's newest ink. The tattoo is the tiny pig's face with presumably the pig's name, Piggy Smalls, written below it in cursive.
Other tattoos on Davidson's body that are visible in the photo include, but are not limited to, a star of David, the word DAVIDSON, Winnie the Pooh, a four-leaf clover and more.
Grande shared photos and videos of Piggy Smalls on Saturday in her Instagram stories. Videos showed the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer snuggling with her new pet as well as the teacup pig napping on Davidson's stomach.
Davidson has multiple tattoos dedicated to Grande and their life together. In June, the comedian got a small tattoo behind his ear of the black bunny mask that Grande wears on the cover of her earlier album Dangerous Woman. He also got her initials inked on his hand.
Needless to say, that design was the ultimate confirmation that the two were an engaged couple.
At the end of June, the "God Is a Woman" singer reciprocated the gesture by getting a tattoo of something that meant a lot to Davidson: his late father's New York Fire Department badge number, 8418. Davidson's dad died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Her fiancé has the same numbers on his body, too.
So far, Grande has yet to unveil a Piggy Smalls tattoo of her own. For now, however, she's sharing many snippets of Piggy Smalls in her Instagram stories for our viewing pleasure.
