Julie Chen Fights Back Tears While Announcing The Talk Exit

Julie Chenis officially leaving The Talk.

Less than 24 hours after news broke of her plan to exit the daytime talk show, the longtime co-host confirmed the news herself on Tuesday's broadcast in a pre-taped video message to viewers.

"I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years, but right now I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so Ive decided to leave The Talk. I want to thank everyone at the show for the wonderful years together. I will always, always cherish the memories we share. Most important, I want to thank you, the viewers, for allowing me into your home every day. It was a privilege that I will forever be grateful for," she said in her video statement.

"To everyone behind the scenes, I send you my love. I will miss you all very very much," Chen continued with tears welling up in her eyes. "To Eve, you're the newest one at the table, but I feel like I've known you forever. You are even more beautiful inside than you are on the outside if that's even possible because you know I think that you're flawless. Sheryl [Underwood], thank you for being the perfect go-to partner for the last 7 years. I open. You close and you always bring down the house. We called ourselves the bookends, remember? And we always laughed when we said that to each other. Your wit and timing and humor and compassion and intelligence is simply unparalleled. You are incredible. Carrie Ann [Inaba], I don't know, but in my opinion, you look awful good sitting in that chair my Asian sister. I'm just saying. And finally to Sara [Gilbert] and Sharon [Osbourne], we've been together since day one at The Talk. I've spent every day with you both. I will always treasure our friendship, the great parenting advice from both of you, the memories, the laughs and all the private jokes that the three of us have shared. We are the original three musketeers."

As Chen concluded, "I love you all and I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will live on for many, many, many more years to come. You ladies got this and I cannot be more proud to call you my friends. I love you."