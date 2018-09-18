Julie Chen Fights Back Tears While Announcing The Talk Exit

Julie Chenis officially leaving The Talk.
Less than 24 hours after news broke of her plan to exit the daytime talk show, the longtime co-host confirmed the news herself on Tuesday's broadcast in a pre-taped video message to viewers.
"I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years, but right now I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so Ive decided to leave The Talk. I want to thank everyone at the show for the wonderful years together. I will always, always cherish the memories we share. Most important, I want to thank you, the viewers, for allowing me into your home every day. It was a privilege that I will forever be grateful for," she said in her video statement.
"To everyone behind the scenes, I send you my love. I will miss you all very very much," Chen continued with tears welling up in her eyes. "To Eve, you're the newest one at the table, but I feel like I've known you forever. You are even more beautiful inside than you are on the outside if that's even possible because you know I think that you're flawless. Sheryl [Underwood], thank you for being the perfect go-to partner for the last 7 years. I open. You close and you always bring down the house. We called ourselves the bookends, remember? And we always laughed when we said that to each other. Your wit and timing and humor and compassion and intelligence is simply unparalleled. You are incredible. Carrie Ann [Inaba], I don't know, but in my opinion, you look awful good sitting in that chair my Asian sister. I'm just saying. And finally to Sara [Gilbert] and Sharon [Osbourne], we've been together since day one at The Talk. I've spent every day with you both. I will always treasure our friendship, the great parenting advice from both of you, the memories, the laughs and all the private jokes that the three of us have shared. We are the original three musketeers."
As Chen concluded, "I love you all and I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will live on for many, many, many more years to come. You ladies got this and I cannot be more proud to call you my friends. I love you."
CBS issued the following statement after Chen announced the news. "For eight seasons, Julie Chen has co-hosted The Talk with incredible energy, grace and professionalism. Her talents played a big role in our successful launch of CBS' first network daytime talk show, and in the series growth into an Emmy Award-winning broadcast. All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime. We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does."
"She made the decision," a source told E! News of her exit. The insider elaborated that she wants to focus on her family. Chen and Moonves are parents of 8-year-old son, Charlie Moonves. "She is remaining on Big Brother because the demands are more manageable. "
The source noted that the Big Brother finale is next week, which frees up Chen's schedule for months, so she can focus on her family without leaving the show. When it resumes, it involves one full day weekly of taping and then about an hour on another day.
The exit also comes a week after her husband of more than a decade, former CBS chairman and CEO Les Moonves, resigned last Sunday. The announcement came shortly after Ronan Farrowpublished a second exposé on Moonves in The New Yorker, with sexual harassment and assault allegations against Moonves from six additional women.
"Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am. Effective immediately I will no longer be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CBS," he said in part of a statement. "I am deeply saddened to be leaving the company. I wish nothing but the best for the organization, the newly comprised board of directors and all of its employees."
Chen, who has served as a co-host on the CBS show for all eight past seasons, did not return to the table for the season nine premiere on Sept. 10. "I am taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family," she shared in a statement to E! News at the time. "I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on Big Brother."
As promised, she appeared on Big Brother three days later, where she notably signed off using her full name—Julie Chen Moonves—instead of her usual Julie Chen.
She issued her one and only statement after the first round of sexual misconduct allegations against her husband were published by Farrow in July. "Throughout my time at CBS, we have promoted a culture of respect and opportunity for all employees, and have consistently found success elevating women to top executive positions across our company. I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances," Les said in a statement to E! News at the time. "Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected—and abided by the principle—that ‘no' means ‘no,' and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone's career. This is a time when we all are appropriately focused on how we help improve our society, and we at CBS are committed to being part of the solution."
"Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader," Chen commented in a statement she issued on Twitter at the time. "He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement."
As she reiterated on The Talk days later, "Some of you may be aware of what's been going on in my life for the last few days. I issued the one and only statement I will ever make on this topic on Twitter and I will stand by that statement today, tomorrow, forever."