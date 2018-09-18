The 5 Most Heartbreaking Stories From Sally Field's Memoir In Pieces

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen & Beth Sobol | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 11:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sally Field

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Sally Field is sharing very personal details about her life in her new memoir, In Pieces.

The 71-year-old Oscar winner announced the release of her memoir back in March, telling her social media followers, "7 years in the making. I knew I had a story to tell. It's incredibly personal for me, things I never thought I'd say out loud. But, I needed to put all the pieces in front of me so I could see what picture they made. Maybe others will recognize some of the pieces in themselves."

Among the details Field revealed in the memoir include the abuse she suffered and the abortion she had as a teenager. Let's take a look at some of the most heartbreaking information Field shares with readers in In Pieces:

Read

Sally Field Recalls Her Stepfather's Abuse and Getting an Abortion as a Teen

1. She Was Molested By Her Stepfather: In 1952, Field's mom married Jacques O'Mahoney, who everyone called Jocko. Starting around the time she was in sixth grade, Field details the abuse she received from her stepfather as she grew older. "He loved me enough not to invade me," Field writes in the memoir. "He never invaded me. In all the many times. Not really. It would have been one thing if he had held me down and raped me, hurt me. Made me bleed. But he didn't. Was that love? Was that because he loved me?"

2. She Suffered From an Eating Disorder: Midway through the first year of filming The Flying Nun, Field writes that she found herself alone and turned to food for comfort. "I'd stick my fingers down my throat, longing for the relief of puking, but get nothing except a hacking, impotent gag," Field writes. "Maybe that belongs under the category of 'God works in mysterious ways.'"

3. She Had a Secret Abortion at 17: In 1964, shortly before her 18th birthday, Field learned that she was pregnant. A week later, after telling her mom and Jocko, Field was driven to Tijuana where she had an abortion. "I felt I was changed, forever tainted, and I grieved deeply for the loss of something I couldn't name."

Sally Field, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

4. She Struggles to Talk About Her Relationship With Burt Reynolds: "How can I write this? I walk around and around but can't make myself sit down and start. Can I find some truth in the shreds of my memory, or the gibberish in my journals, in the letters I wrote and never sent, or the letters he wrote and I kept?" Field writes. "Can I paste it together and make any sense out of it? And how can I dish out these thoughts, this reassessment of a time that was so private and so confusing, when in my mind's eye, all I can see is the press circling around, like sharks smelling blood? I want to protect him from that, from their ongoing titillation with him, protect him from me. But I can't. I'll write it. Maybe I'll leave it. Maybe I won't. Problem is, even if I delete it from the page I can't delete it from my mind, history, or my heart. If I write it down maybe I'll understand it, finally."

5. Her Mother Knew She'd Been Molested: Years go by and Field's mother is ill. One night, her mother admits she knew Jocko molested her, but said he told her it only happened once. Field tells her mother that's not true but that they can talk about it later. They never do. "I never brought it up again," Field writes. "I didn't need to." 

In Pieces is out now.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Books , Memoirs , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Prince William, Acorns Children's Hospice

Prince William Visits Children's Hospice Princess Diana Opened 30 Years Ago

ESC: Meghan Markle, Wedding

Watch Meghan Markle See Her Finished Bridal Gown Just Before the Royal Wedding

Emilia Clarke, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Emilia Clarke Says the Week After Game of Thrones Ended Was Like Going Through an "Existential Crisis"

Penelope Cruz, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards

Why Penélope Cruz Would "Love" to Continue Working With Ryan Murphy

Karamo Brown, Emmy Fashion, After Party Fashion

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Ensembles vs. After Party Looks: Vote for Your Favorite Fashions Now!

This Is Us Season 3

DVR Battle Tuesdays: Cry It Out With This Is Us or Laugh It Up With ABC Comedies?

Bert, Ernie, Sesame Street

Bert and Ernie Are a Gay Couple, Says Sesame Street Writer

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.