Watch Meghan Markle See Her Finished Bridal Gown Just Before the Royal Wedding

Most brides remember the moment they laid eyes on their perfect dress. Meghan Markle was lucky enough to have this priceless memory captured on film.

Royal admirers caught a glimpse of the special moment on Monday when ITV released a trailer for its new documentary, Queen of the World.

The film offers unique insight into Queen Elizabeth II's role as a global figure and how she is preparing the next generations for the assumption of her royal duties. It also offers glimpses into the royals' everyday lives, including the moment the Duchess of Sussex saw her completed wedding dress and veil ahead of the royal wedding.

As royal admirers will recall, Meghan wore a gorgeous Givenchy gown designed by the fashion house's creative director Clare Waight Keller on the day she wed Prince Harry. She also donned a five-meter veil that featured floral designs representing each of the 53 Commonwealth Countries.

In the film, Meghan can be seen smiling up at her dream dress and running her fingers over the veil's detailing.

"53 countries! Oh my goodness," she said while discussing the role associated with her new royal title. "It'll keep us busy."

Watch the video to see the magical moment.