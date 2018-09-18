Why Penélope Cruz Would "Love" to Continue Working With Ryan Murphy

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 11:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Penélope Cruz left her mark on the world of American TV with The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, the FX series from Ryan Murphy about the murder of fashion icon Gianni Versace at the hands of Andrew Cunanan, and if she has her way, that won't the last of the collaboration.

"We love Ryan. He creates such an amazing atmosphere, I would love to keep working with him," Cruz told E! News at the Fox and FX Emmys party.

In the series, Cruz played Donatella Versace. She was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie, but lost the award to Godless star Merritt Wever.

Photos

2018 Emmys: After-Party Pics

Cruz will likely get her wish. Murphy is known for continuing to work with actors after they've joined his troupe. Just look at Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, Evan Peters, Cody Fern, Darren Criss, Angela Bassett…you get the picture.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace took home a number of Emmys, including an acting award for Criss, directing trophy for Murphy, a casting award, one for contemporary costumes and Outstanding Limited Series. Ricky Martin, Judith Light, Finn Wittrock, Edgar Ramírez and writer Tom Rob Smith were also all nominated for Emmys for their work on the FX series.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Penélope Cruz , American Crime Story , Ryan Murphy , Emmys , 2018 Emmys , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News

Julie Chen Exits "The Talk" Over Les Moonves Scandal

Roseanne Leaks How Her Character Will Die on Spin-Off

Emilia Clarke, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Emilia Clarke Says the Week After Game of Thrones Ended Was Like Going Through an "Existential Crisis"

Henry Winkler Says "Barry" Emmy Win Was "Meant to Be"

"Queer Eye" Guys Had the Best Time at the 2018 Emmys

Milo Ventimiglia's Favorite Part of the 2018 Emmy Awards

This Is Us Season 3

DVR Battle Tuesdays: Cry It Out With This Is Us or Laugh It Up With ABC Comedies?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.