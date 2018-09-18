2018 Emmys Red Carpet Ensembles vs. After Party Looks: Vote for Your Favorite Fashions Now!

The 2018 Emmys might be a TV-centered award show, but that doesn't mean that style isn't on the star's minds (and ours).

On Monday night, television's biggest names stepped out in Los Angeles for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards and they were definitely dressed to the nines.

While most people were watching to see just how many awards The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel would win (it was five) or what Betty White was going to say on stage (see her speech here), we were all about style...and TV, duh.

Some stars took their style up a notch throughout the evening when they donned not one, but two amazing looks that we are still talking about today. The best examples are Jessica Biel and Issa Rae.

Biel started off the night in a stunning white Ralph & Russo ball gown and later donned a yellow, flowy dress by the same designer for Michael Che and Colin Jost's Emmys After Party presented by Google.