Milo Ventimiglia Gave the Most Jack Pearson Response to News of His 2018 PCAs Nom

After two seasons of playing Jack Pearson—AKA everyone's favorite dad—on This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia is pretty much becoming the character and we're so OK with that.
Sure, we've loved the California native in all of his roles over the years, like Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls and Peter Petrelli on Heroes, but Jack Pearson is the most lovable dad ever and we wish he was our father on a weekly basis.
So, when E! News caught up with Ventimiglia at the FOX/FX Emmys After Party on Monday night we weren't that surprised when he pulled a Papa Pearson during his interview when talking about his 2018 E! People's Choice Awards nomination.
In case you didn't know, the actor is up for Male TV Star of 2018 at the PCAs, which airs live on Nov. 11 on E!, and even though his fans might think he deserves their votes he's not entirely convinced.
"Oh man, no, no, no. Vote for someone else, man," Ventimiglia told E! News after being asked why people should vote for him for a PCAs award. "Someone who is much more deserving than me."
This is so Jack Pearson. Telling fans that everyone else in the industry is more talented and more worthy of votes is exactly what the NBC character would do and therefore we love Ventimiglia even more now.
While the 41-year-old star wasn't ready to sing his own praises after the 2018 Emmys, he was excited to give a shout out to his former Gilmore Girls boss, Amy Sherman-Palladino for her epic night of wins.
"Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino and [The Marvelous] Mrs. Maisel winning a lot of awards, [I was a] proud, proud son in a way of that group," he told E! News when talking about his favorite moment of the night. "And just bumping into friends," he added.
Clearly, fans were right in thinking Ventimiglia was a good fit for a PCAs nom, and now we really hope he makes it to the finalist round (which will be revealed within the next few weeks), so he can continue to charm us on the red carpet and at the award show.
If you do love the actor, make sure to tune in when This Is Us returns for its third season on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
