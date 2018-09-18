Latin American Music Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

Are you ready?

Telemundo just announced the 2018 Latin American Music Awards nominees and performers, and it's got us counting down already.

The show is set to broadcast live from Hollywood on October 25. The fourth annual Latin AMAs pays tribute to today's most influential and iconic Latin artists, as voted by fans in the tradition of the "American Music Awards. The three-hour special is set to showcase performances by artists that are relevant to the Latinx community, regardless of language.

So far, the network announced that the following artists are set to perform: Cardi B, Becky G, CNCO, Alvaro Soler, Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Christian Nodal, Flo Rida, Leslie Grace, Ludacris, Pitbull, Prince Royce, and Tini.

Ozuna leads tops the list with nine nominations, the star is the most-viewed artist globally on YouTube. His first album Odisea became the most successful debut album on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart.