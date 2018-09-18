American Horror Story: Apocalypse's Latest Cast Photo Is Super Cool, But Confusing

FX
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 9:09 AM
The witches are coming, the witches are coming! Anybody who watched the premiere of American Horror Story: Apocalypse and came away from the experience a little disappointed with the lack of American Horror Story: Coven witches or American Horror Story: Murder House ghosts should just take a seat, relax. They're coming.
Series co-creator Ryan Murphy, who just picked up two Emmys at the 2018 ceremony for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of the Apocalypse cast, including Sarah Paulson, Taissa Farmiga, Frances Conroy and Gabourey Sidibe as their Coven characters alongside Cheyenne Jackson and Leslie Grossman. Wait a minute, isn't Grossman's character, Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, in the outpost run by Paulson's other character, Ms. Wilhelmina Venable? What's she doing out and wearing all black, like the other witches? Is she a witch?
All will be revealed, eventually.
"I know that people were like, ‘Where's the crossover?! And my answer to that is, ‘Be patient.' You're going to get all the crossover you could ever want…I think this season is a really nice acknowledgement of the fanbase and how invested people are, and I think fans are going to be really satisfied. You've got to trust in Ryan's process. He gets these incredible ideas and you have to trust that everything makes sense and works together. It's funny because people get really uncomfortable when they don't understand what is happening right away. My advice will be, ‘Sit back and enjoy the ride,'" Grossman told E! News with a laugh. "It makes it more satisfying when you say, ‘Oh my god, I never thought about that,' or, ‘That was so clever how they brought that into it.' So, this was just this really fantastical idea that Ryan had and he weaves the crossover into it brilliantly, I promise…I think the response to the first episode was really great and the thing that freaks me out about Ryan is he's sort of a soothsayer. So, when he did bring up the nuclear war thing to me, I was like, ‘Oh god.' [Laughs.]"
Grossman, who worked with Murphy on Popular and again in American Horror Story: Cult, said it was a trip seeing the actors return as their season three characters.
"Well, I mean, I loved Lily Rabe. She's just so brilliant and such an incredible actress and Gabourey—Gabby Sidibe, like Taissa, Frances, I mean, FRANCES! Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Just to see iconic characters in front of you reprising those roles. Obviously, Stevie Nicks is on a whole other level. I don't think I'm allowed to talk about it quite yet…but that was on another level because she's Stevie Nicks. Her voice means everything to me, as I know it does so many other people, and she also couldn't have been more fantastic and lovely and wonderful," Grossman said about seeing the AHS: Coven actors reprise their roles. "That was mind-blowing to me. Really, I'm just a huge fan girl. I freak out. I try to play it cool, but it's really exciting to be around people and also just knowing the fans of the show are going to love it. Just knowing in certain scenes where I'm like, ‘Oh my god! People are going to go bananas when they see this.' That's really fun."
From the looks of a new trailer, yes, the witches are coming. Adina Porter, Dinah Stevens in AHS: Apocalypse, joked it may take some time, like two years or so, but you'll get everything eventually.
"Two years from now when you kind of think about what you experienced and then go, ‘Oh, that's how it worked,'" Porter said with a laugh.
American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays, 10 p.m. on FX.
