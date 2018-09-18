Will and Grace Stars Tease Big Changes, Including Divorce, Marriage, Politics and New Jobs

Will & Grace & change. That's the theme of season two (or season 10, depending on how you look at it) of NBC's Will & Grace. In a new sneak peek, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes teased what's ahead, including guest stars David Schwimmer, Alec Baldwin and Matt Bomer.

The new season will see Grace enter politics, Jack planning his wedding (!), Will starts teaching and Karen, who is missing in the season premiere, get a divorce from the never-seen Stan.

"I think if there was a theme for last season it was, ‘the more things change, the more things stay the same," McCormack said. "But now, that we've done that, we need to switch it up."

"This season so far, for all four of us, there's change in the air," Mullally said.