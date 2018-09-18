Sara Bareilles Has the Perfect Solution to Her 2018 Emmys Loss

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 6:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sara Bareilles, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pizza is the solution to everything—including a 2018 Emmysloss. 

Sara Bareillescan attest to this. The first-time 2018 Emmy nominee was up for a statue in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category. While a win would have marked her career first, she unfortunately lost out to Godless star Merritt Wever

Not to fret! After the ceremony wrapped up, the multi-Grammy nominee headed out to grab some grub. Her choice? Pizza. "One more step in losing my EGOT. #PIZZATHERAPY," she captioned an Instagram photo of herself with a distressed expression on her face. 

As the old adage should go: pizza cures all. 

Photos

2018 Emmys: Instagrams & Twitpics

Nevertheless, it looks like the triple threat won't ever forget the night. Before hitting the red carpet, Bareilles narrowly avoided a fashion emergency when her blue gown arrived late. 

"My dress hasn't arrived. I'm supposed to leave 5 minutes ago," she updated fans on her Instagram Story. "This is going to be a James Bond movie."

She chronicled her waiting game on social media as they poured some champagne and tried to remain calm. The songstress even had some fun with the situation, stepping out of her hotel room in a robe and heels for her faux departure alongside her date. 

While they were contemplating FaceTiming her into the ceremony in the event that she won, the dress ultimately arrived and off Bareilles went to the main event. 

"Glamorous night!!!" the star captioned a photo of herself sitting the audience with a wide grin. 

Hey Sara, you're always a winner in our book!

Tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet show Monday at 11 p.m. and again on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the U.K.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sara Bareilles , 2018 Emmys , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Millie Bobby Brown, Bobby Brown

Tracy Morgan Introduces Millie Bobby Brown to Bobby Brown at the 2018 Emmys

Captain Marvel Poster

Captain Marvel Trailer Introduces Carol Danvers to the MCU

Alex Borstein, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Candids

Emmys 2018: See the Stars' Most Candid Moments

Darren Criss, Henry Winkler, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Winners

9 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 Emmys

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Why Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson and More Stars Missed the 2018 Emmy Awards

Keri Russell, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Which Celebrity Slayed the 2018 Emmys Red Carpet? Vote Now!

ESC: Jada Pinkett Smith

Why This Is Jada Pinkett Smith's Most Revealing Year Ever

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.