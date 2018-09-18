Why Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson and More Stars Missed the 2018 Emmy Awards

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 4:54 AM

Television's biggest stars headed to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday to celebrate the 2018 Emmys.

Colin Jost and Michael Che hosted the 70th annual award show and stars like Kit Harington, Claire Foy and the cast of Queer Eye presented the trophies. 

It was an epic night for many stars. Some actors even took home their very first Emmy. Take, Darren Criss, for instance. The former Glee star won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Rachel Brosnahan also took home her first trophy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Of course, there were a few repeat winners, too. Peter Dinklage, for instance, won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for a third time for his work on Game of Thrones. Jeff Daniels also won his second Emmy—this time taking home the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his work on Godless

Despite all of these famous faces, there were still quite a few celebrities missing. To see who was M.I.A., check out the list below.

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

BACKGRID

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

As one of SNL's cast members, Davidson was expected to attend the award show with his fiancée. However, it's been a difficult time for the couple. Grande's ex, Mac Miller, passed away earlier this month. Her rep told People the singer would be staying home in New York and that Davidson would be right by her side.

"Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend," her team told the magazine. "She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."

Gwyneth Paltrow

The event was certainly a big night for Paltrow's fiancé, Brad Falchuk. The producer's show, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: America Crime Story, took home the prize for Outstanding Limited Series. While Paltrow has been busy this week working with Robert Downey Jr.. for the next Avengers film, she made sure to celebrate her main man's win when he returned. She posted a picture of Falchuk with his trophy on Instagram.

Sophie Turner, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Sophie Turner

Even though Game of Thrones won Outstanding Drama Series, Turner wasn't there to celebrate with her fellow cast members. Last week, the Sansa Stark star was spotted shooting in Montreal with Jessica Chastain for their new movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix. However, her fiancé, Joe Jonas, still congratulated her on the show's win via Instagram. 

"Congratulations to all the Game of Thrones cast and this cutie," he wrote.

Still, she wasn't the only Game of Thrones star missing. Lena Headey, who was up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Cersei Lannister, was not spotted on the red carpet. Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, also happened to be in Berlin.

 

Dave Franco

While Alison Brie attended the Emmys to celebrate her show GLOW, her husband, Dave Franco, was nowhere to be found. When a fan asked about his whereabouts, the actress reportedly replied, "Out of town."

Tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet show Monday at 11 p.m. and again on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the U.K.

