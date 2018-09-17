Queer Eye's Fab 5 Mingled With Some Incredible Celebs at the 2018 Emmys

At this point, we're no longer just asking, "Can you believe?"

We've moved on to saying, "Can you believe there was ever a time in our lives when we didn't have Karamo, Tan, Antoni, Bobby, and Jonathan Van Ness?"

The cast of Queer Eye has taken not only the regular world by storm, but also the celeb world, making friends and fans all over Hollywood. Their impact was no more obvious than at the 2018 Emmys, where TV stars like Mandy Moore practically made it a mission to mingle with the Fab Five.

The guys themselves also had some fun getting to meet their favorite celebs, and all in all it was a truly fabulous night at the Emmys!