All the Reunions That Could Have Happened at the 2018 Emmy Awards

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 9:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sandra Oh, TR Knight, 2018 Emmy Awards, 2018 Emmys, Reunions

Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

We here at E! News like to dream, and the 2018 Emmy Awards sure were dreamy. 

The fashion was gorgeous, the drinks were flowing, and the celebs were mingling, making us all a little envious of the glitz, the glamour, and the friendships sure to be forming. 

One thing we also saw as we scoured social media accounts and professional image sites was a whole lot of squandered nostalgia potential as celebs who formerly starred together on beloved TV shows didn't appear to take the time to publicly pose together, meaning they deprived us of the reunions we're literally always dreaming of.

Here we've compiled a list of all that squandered potential, all while letting those celebs know they've still got time at all those afterparties to make our dreams come true! 

Photos

Emmy Awards 2018 Winners

Grey's Anatomy: Sandra Oh and T.R. Knight

Christina Yang and George O'Malley were both in attendance tonight. Oh was nominated for outstanding lead actress for her role in Killing Eve, and Knight was with his fellow cast of Genius: Picasso, which was nominated for outstanding limited series. Would it have killed them to take a pic together? Or to dance it out together in the aisle of the theater? We don't think that's too much to ask. 

Nurse Jackie: Merritt Wever and Edie Falco

Listen, we've got a fever and the only prescription is a Nurse Jackie reunion. Need we say more? 

Milo Ventimiglia, Alexis Bledel, 2018 Emmy Awards, 2018 Emmys, Reunions

Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Gilmore Girls: Milo Ventimiglia, Alexis Bledel, Amy Sherman Palladino

These three being everywhere is likely going to continue for a while since they're all very buzzy people on very buzzy shows, but that only means there are more opportunities they're not taking to get together. Just think of all those Team Jess fans still trying to hold out hope that Rory's baby somehow belongs to him!

Community: Alison Brie and Donald Glover

Glover has long moved past Community to become one of today's most respected artists, but sometimes, we just really miss Troy. An antic or two with Alison Brie, who played Annie and now stars in Netflix's GLOW, is really truly what our heart desires. 

Vincent Kartheiser, Elisabeth Moss, 2018 Emmy Awards, 2018 Emmys, Reunions

John Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Mad Men: Elisabeth Moss and Vincent Kartheiser

Remember when Peggy and Pete had a baby together and Peggy didn't even know she was pregnant? It would be totally cool if Moss and Kartheiser got together to take a pic and to also wonder what ever became of their child, to then be joined by Alison Brie (who played Pete's wife) and Kartheiser's real-life wife Alexis Bledel (who played Pete's fling) for one heck of a Pete party. 

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story: Sarah Paulson and Sterling K. Brown

Justice for Marcia Clark and Christopher Darden—the real ones, not the actors, who both won the Emmy for those roles. But also justice for us for not getting the pic of them together that we require.

Connie Britton, Jesse Plemons, 2018 Emmy Awards, 2018 Emmys, Reunions

Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Friday Night Lights: Connie Britton and Jesse Plemons

Clear eyes, full hearts, where is our pic of Landry and Tami catching up? Imagine Tami discovering that Landry has since had a baby with Kirsten Dunst! He sure has come a long way since helping Tyra murder that guy. 

Weekend Update: Bill Hader and John Mulaney

This was truly a night for SNL stars former and current, and Bill Hader did just reprise Stefon when he hosted SNL earlier this year, but any time Hader and Mulaney are in the same room and on camera and not giving us Stefon's latest tips for a great night out is an opportunity missed. 

Did we miss any potential reunions? Hit us up at @eonlinetv! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Emmys , Emmys , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Mandy Moore, Queer Eye Fab 5

Queer Eye's Fab 5 Mingled With Some Incredible Celebs at the 2018 Emmys

Emmys 2018 Fashion Round-Up

Julie Chen, Big Brother

Julie Chen Reportedly Leaving The Talk After Husband Les Moonves' CBS Exit

Glenn Weiss, Jan Svendsen, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Winners

The Best Internet Reactions to the 2018 Emmys

Lena Headey, GOT, Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Wins Outstanding Drama Series Emmy at 2018 Ceremony

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Darren Criss, Max Greenfield

Ryan Murphy Dedicates The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story's Emmy Win to Victims of Hate Crimes

Rachel Brosnahan, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Best Comedy at 2018 Emmys

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.