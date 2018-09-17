Julie Chen Reportedly Leaving The Talk After Husband Les Moonves' CBS Exit

Following his exit from the company, Moonves issued the following statement:



"For the past 24 years it has been an incredible privilege to lead CBS's renaissance and transformation into a leading global media company. The best part of this journey has been working alongside the dedicated and talented people in this company. Together, we built CBS into a destination where the best in the business come to work and succeed.

"Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am. Effective immediately I will no longer be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CBS.

"I am deeply saddened to be leaving the company. I wish nothing but the best for the organization, the newly comprised board of directors and all of its employees."