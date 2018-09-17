Kristin Davis Snubs Kim Cattrall From Sex and the City Emmys Throwback

Tension between Cattrall and SATC's titular star, Sarah Jessica, came to light earlier this year when she announced her decision to not participate in a third film installment. SJP said she was "heartbroken" by some of Kim's comments, who ultimately slammed her colleague in a scathing Instagram post.

"My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," Kim wrote online in February. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl' persona."

Parker attempted to put an end to the feud (or "catfight" as she described it) in a lengthy interview with Vulture, speaking on behalf of Davis and Nixon.

"The three of us have shared our disappointment that we're not making that movie, not just on our behalf but our crew, but also just the people that have been vocal about wanting to see it. But we still live in a free country where people get to make choices and sometimes the answer is no, and the only way to respond for me is to respect that," she shared.

Kristin has yet to comment on her apparent dig.