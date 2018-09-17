Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Body-Shamer From 2018 Emmy Awards

Can't a woman catch a break?

While attending the 2018 Emmy Awards with husband John Legend, the mother-of-two was body-shamed just months after giving birth to their son, Miles Theodore Stephens. A Twitter user wrote, "I'm asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @ chrissyteigen pregnant again?"

So, as the queen of the clap back, Teigen had to reply. "I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful," she responded from her seat at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, Calif.

And as any fan of the Lip-Sync Battle host would know, Chrissy has struggled with conceiving and only achieved her two pregnancies through IVF. Since beginning her pregnancy journey, she has been public about her and John's attempts to become pregnant.

Luckily, the two's dream to welcome another baby came true this past year, when their son Miles was born in May.