Ryan Murphy Dedicates The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story's Emmy Win to Victims of Hate Crimes

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 8:03 PM
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story won big at the 2018 Emmys.
The miniseries won Oustanding Limited Series towards the end of the night, and executive producer Ryan Murphy accepted the award on behalf of the series, thanking everyone involved and handing out a few dedications.
"The Assassination of Gianni Versace is about a lot of things," Murphy said. "It's about homophobia, internalized and externalized. It's about a country that allows hatred to grow unfettered and unchecked. One out of every four LGBTQ people in this country will be the victim of a hate crime. We dedicate this award to them. We dedicate this award to awareness, to stricter hate crime laws. And mostly this is for the memory of Jeff, and David, and Gianni, and for all of those taken too soon."
Versace was the expected winner in the category, which also included NatGeo's Genius: Picasso, Netflix's Godless, TNT's The Alienist, and Showtime's Patrick Melrose.
The first season of American Crime Story, The People vs. O.J. Simpson, won the same award back in 2016.
