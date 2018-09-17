The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Best Comedy at 2018 Emmys

No Midge-in' way!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ended its 2018 Emmys run on a serious high note, taking home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series on Monday night. 

The Amazon hit's executive producers Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino took the stage to accept the award, and made sure to thank their award-winning cast "who bite into our 80-page scripts every week."

The married producing dream team (Hi, Gilmore Girls!) also took a moment to thank their respective mothers...while also trying to set them up. 

"To our families watching at home, particularly our mothers, Maven Sherman and Ginger Palladino, guys, they are available," Palladino said. 

Earlier in the night, star Rachel Brosnahan won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of housewife-turned-stand-up-comedian Midge, while Alex Borstein took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Tony Shalhoub was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. 

Sherman-Palladino took home two awards, for Writing for a Comedy Series and Directing for a Comedy Series. 

Yeah, the show really is that good, people!

The Amazon Prime hit comedy beat out Atlanta, black-ish, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, GLOW, Silicon Valley and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to take home one of the night's biggest awards. 

Maisel's big win comes after the show took home the statue for Best Comedy at the 2018 Golden Globes in January, with Brosnahan also winning Best Actress in a Comedy Series. 

"It's been challenging and fulfilling in all the right ways and I'm thrilled," Brosnahan told E! News on the gold carpet about the response to the show. "People say this all the time, but we put literal blood, sweat and tears into this show, so it's been overwhelming in the most positive way to have this response to it."

Season two of The Marvelous. Mrs. Maisel will debut later this year on Amazon Prime. We look forward to season three," Palladino said at the end of his speech.

Ditto!

Tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet show Monday at 11 p.m. and again on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the U.K.

