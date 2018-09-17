The Emmys 2018 Red Carpet Has the Wedding Inspiration You Need

Shearer/Getty Images
Although Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are already married, their Emmys 2018 ensembles are inspiring our wedding day dreams.
In case you missed it, the red carpet was filled with looks worthy of your nuptials. With all of the anticipation surrounding tonight's awards, it makes sense that celebrities would chose outfits that look like they're meant the big day. White was the color of choice.
For the bride that is looking for minimalist or form-fitting silhouettes, the red carpet was a runway of wedding inspiration. Heidi Klum, Scarlett Johansson and Kristen Bell were just a few celebs that brought beautiful bridal wear. Trumpet, mermaid and sheath forms were all present, as well as ballgowns of bright hues.
For men, celebrities like Milo Ventimiglia and Lakeith Stanfield brought their A-game to the Emmys with menswear suited for a handsome groom.
When is your big day? Whether it's around the corner or a distant fantasy, check out the best white ensembles to inspire your wedding dreams below!
John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum
The America's Got Talent judge appears in silky white gown with a beautiful train and paired her look with Harry Winston jewelry.
Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jessica Biel
For the art-loving bride, this sleeveless number featuring an epic geometrical print is the perfect dress to wow guests.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Scarlett Johansson
With a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and off-shoulder silhouette, this look would any groom swoon over his bride.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jonathan Van Ness
Between the sheer top and white suit, this is a look worthy of a doting groom.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Claire Foy
The Crown star wore a Calvin Klein dress that looks simple from the front. From the back, however, it has epic details, making it a look you'd want to wear down the aisle.
Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Lakeith Stanfield
This Ermenegildo Zegna Couture look is the perfect look for a black and white wedding.
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kristen Bell
The Good Place star's dress is wedding goals for the minimalist bride.
Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sadie Sink
The floral detailing on the shoulders of this dress makes it the perfect look to elope.
Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Milo Ventimiglia
The This Is Us star looks like a class act in a black and white tuxedo.
