Megan Mullally Still Can't Wrap Her Head Around Will and Grace's Revival: "It's Just a Miracle"

Megan Mullally had a moment just being nominated for an Emmy. Mullally picked up a nomination in 2018 for the Will & Grace revival.

"It's crazy. It's nuts because…there are like 500 scripted shows on television right now…I'm very grateful, I'm thrilled to be here. It's just fun to see all your friends," she said told E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the Emmys red carpet.

Mullally was calm, cool and collected, she said she wasn't nervous because she didn't think she'd win. Alex Borstein took home the award for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

"Just the fact that Will & Grace even came back in and of itself is just unbelievable to me, it's just a miracle," she said.