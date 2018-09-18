Which Celebrity Slayed the 2018 Emmys Red Carpet? Vote Now!

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Another Emmys has come to a close and we're pretty sure it was the best way to spend our Monday night, right?
Last night, TV's biggest and brightest stars were honored at the 70th Annual Emmy Awards and there were a lot of amazing wins. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for example came up big at the show and based on how amazing it is, we really aren't that surprised.
While we could talk all day about who won what (you can see the full list of winners here), we'd rather focus on the fashion from the award show.
All of the celebrities in attendance looked stunning as they walked the golden carpet, but a few stars stood out more than others, and we're giving them a little shout out, obviously!
Stars like Angela Sarafyan and Jessica Biel for example stole the show when it came to the style game and we're still not over their fierce ensembles.
The Westworld star donned a black and white crystal-embellished gown by Christian Siriano that was fit for a queen. Biel on the other hand wore a white, modern ball gown that was both elegant and funky.
This Is Us star—and everyone's favorite TV mom—Mandy Moore looked like a metallic copper/golden goddess in custom Rodarte and we are not worthy. Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer also rocked a golden gown and her glitzy look is what our fashion dreams are made of.
Another Stranger Things star caught our attention with her dainty and feminine red carpet choice...Millie Bobby Brown. The young star looked beautiful in a powder pink, rose-printed bubble dress that was so fun and flirty.
Keri Russell opted for an edgier ensemble—complete with a feather, short skirt—by Zuhair Murad and proved once again that she is a red carpet ninja. American Horror Story: Cult star Sarah Paulson also donned a black, feathered frock and it was just gorgeous.
When it came to the pants game, both Felicity Huffman and Issa Rae took our breath away. Huffman rocked a classic black pantsuit while the Insecure actress wore a pastel blue Vera Wang jumpsuit with a train that was to die for.
Emilia Clarke made us do a double take with her sheer, navy, lace Dior gown during the evening. It was definitely a look that the Mother of Dragons would approve of and therefore we love it even more.
Now that you've read about the fashions we're still obsessing over from last night's show, cast your vote for which look from our best-dressed short list below is your absolute favorite!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Kevork Djansezian/NBC
Natasha Lyonne
Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Fred Armisen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bill Hader
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst
In Schiaparelli
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Alison Brie
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Samantha Bee
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Joey King
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sarah Silverman
In Galia Lahav
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Darren Criss
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rhea Seehorn
John Shearer/Getty Images
Evan Rachel Wood
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Leslie Jones
In Christian Siriano
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Laura Dern
In Thom Browne
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Zazie Beetz
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sara Bareilles
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ricky Martin
Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Claire Foy
In Calvin Klein
Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Aidy Bryant
In Tanya Taylor
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Thandie Newton
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jonh Legend
In Gucci
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sarah Paulson
In Oscar de la Renta
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Connie Britton
In Sachin & Babi
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Maya Rudolph
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Vanessa Kirby
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kit Harington
In Dolce & Gabbana
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
In Zuhair Murad
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown
In Calvin Klein by Appointment
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Megan Mullally
In Carolina Herrera
Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Betty Gilpin
Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Jimmy O. Yang
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Amy Sedaris
In Adam Selman
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jonathan Van Ness
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Samira Wiley
In Jenny Packham
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bobby Berk
In Prada
John Shearer/Getty Images
Chrissy Metz
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tan France
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Keri Russell
In Zuhair Murad
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Antoni Porowski
In Balmain
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Emilia Clarke
In Dior
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Karamo Brown
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan
In Oscar de la Renta
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Daniel Bruhl
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Tiffany Haddish
In Prabal Gurung
Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Sandra Oh
In Ralph and Russo
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Allison Janney
Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Jessica Biel
