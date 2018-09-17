Anthony Bourdain, Burt Reynolds Honored During 2018 Emmys In Memoriam Tribute

The television community has lost many beloved artists over the last year. During the 2018 Emmys on Monday, an In Memoriam tribute honored those stars who've recently passed away.

"Tonight, we celebrate the lives of some people who have been our very good friends," Tina Fey said as she introduced the segment.

Anthony Bourdain, Burt Reynolds, Aretha Franklin, John McCain, Hugh Hefner and David Cassidy were among those honored during the tribute. It was just weeks ago that Reynolds passed away at the age of 82 after he went into cardiac arrest.

"My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students," his niece, Nancy Lee Hess, said in a statement to E! News. "He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that's who he was."