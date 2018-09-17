Kaitlyn Bristowe's Wardrobe Malfunction at 2018 Emmys May Be Betty White's Fault

Attention any and all stylists: A 2018 Emmys audience member needs some help.

Kaitlyn Bristowe was able to get an invite to Monday night's star-studded award show. But Instead of enjoying TV's big wins, The Bachelorette star had a crisis in her seat.

Send help because this reality star just had a wardrobe malfunction.

"Sitting in the emmys and my zipper just busted and my butt is exposed and I can't get up and I dunno what to do," Kaitlyn shared with her Twitter followers. "Also, does anyone ever walk off stage the right way? #TheEmmys."

But wait! It gets even more complicated.

"Here's the kicker. I'm in the wrong seat and people are asking me to move," she continued. "I either stood for Betty White and showed my ass, or stayed seated and looked like an ass."