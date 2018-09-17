OMG, There Was Just a Proposal Onstage at the 2018 Emmys

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 6:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Glenn Weiss, Jan Svendsen, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Love wins at the 2018 Emmys!

Just when we though the 70th Annual Emmy Awards was well on its way to snooze-ville, Glenn Weiss (and our #ManCrushMonday, TBH) just reinvigorated the whole ceremony with an onstage proposal. 

While accepting the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for last year's Oscars, Weiss surprised everyone inside L.A.'s Microsoft Theater by asking Jan Svendsen to marry him. Yes, you read that right! 

Weiss dedicated the honor to his mother, who he revealed passed away only weeks prior. "Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things and she adored my girlfriend Jan," he shared. "Jan, you are the sunshine in my life. And mom was right, don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife."

No surprise here, Jan burst into tears as stars like Leslie JonesBenedict Cumberbatchand more led a standing ovation for the bride-to-be. 

Photos

2018 Emmys: Instagrams & Twitpics

2018 Emmys, Glenn Weiss, proposal

GIPHY

Without a moment to waste, Jan then took the stage for the proper proposal. (We're not crying—you are!) 

"This is the ring that my dad put on my mom's finger 67 years ago," he shared before turning to the camera and quipping, "And to my sisters and brothers, I didn't swipe it. Dad knows I have it, okay?"

2018 Emmys, Glenn Weiss, proposal

GIPHY

"Jan," he continued,  "I want to put this ring that my mom wore on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above. Will you marry me?"

Yes! A million times yes!

Congratulations, lovebirds! Consider this our official petition to get Glenn and Jan tie the knot during next year's ceremony. 

Tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet show Monday at 11 p.m. and again on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the U.K.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Emmys , Emmys , Awards , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Darren Criss, Max Greenfield

Ryan Murphy Dedicates The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story's Emmy Win to Victims of Hate Crimes

Rachel Brosnahan, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Best Comedy at 2018 Emmys

Emmy Statuette

Emmy Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 Finale

RuPaul's Drag Race Makes Emmy History With First Outstanding Reality Competition Series Win

Megan Mullally, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Megan Mullally Still Can't Wrap Her Head Around Will and Grace's Revival: "It's Just a Miracle"

Claire Foy, Matt Smith, The Crown

Claire Foy Dedicates Lead Drama Actress Emmy Win to the Next Generation of The Crown

Hot Couples at 2018 Emmys: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake and More

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.