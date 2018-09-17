Regina King Won't Let Lipstick on Her Dress Ruin 2018 Emmys Win

We have a winner!

During tonight's 2018 Emmys, the competition was fierce when it came to Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. But after much excitement and anticipation, RuPaul and Leslie Jones had the honors of announcing the lucky recipient.

Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for Regina King!

"Okay. Really? Say word?! Oh, my god. Okay," a visibly shocked actress said on stage at the Microsoft Theater. "So I dropped lipstick on my dress and I was down there trying to get it out because I knew—wow."

She continued, "Okay. I didn't have nothing to say because I wasn't really expecting this. But I am so grateful. Television Academy, my friends, my peers: Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

In Netflix's Seven Seconds, the cast explores the tensions between African American citizens and Caucasian cops in a Jersey City. It's an opportunity Regina is grateful to share on the small screen.