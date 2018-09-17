Regina King Won't Let Lipstick on Her Dress Ruin 2018 Emmys Win

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 6:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We have a winner!

During tonight's 2018 Emmys, the competition was fierce when it came to Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. But after much excitement and anticipation, RuPaul and Leslie Jones had the honors of announcing the lucky recipient.

Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for Regina King!

"Okay. Really? Say word?! Oh, my god. Okay," a visibly shocked actress said on stage at the Microsoft Theater. "So I dropped lipstick on my dress and I was down there trying to get it out because I knew—wow."

She continued, "Okay. I didn't have nothing to say because I wasn't really expecting this. But I am so grateful. Television Academy, my friends, my peers: Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

In Netflix's Seven Seconds, the cast explores the tensions between African American citizens and Caucasian cops in a Jersey City. It's an opportunity Regina is grateful to share on the small screen. 

Photos

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

Regina King, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Oh my god, thank you for creating an opportunity to tell a story and hold a mirror up to what's going on," she shared. 

During her speech, Regina also got a few laughs when she expressed her desire to say a few naughty words. Ultimately, she was able to watch herself in a moment she will soon never forget.

"Today I am just floored. Russell Hornsby, the incredible cast...This is amazing," she shared. "I want to curse right now. This is good. Thank you, Jesus." 

Laura Dern, Jessica Biel, Michelle Dockery, Edie Falco and Sarah Paulson were also nominated in the very impressive category.

Congratulations again, Regina! 

Tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet show Monday at 11 p.m. and again on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the U.K.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Emmys , Emmys , Entertainment , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Megan Mullally, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Megan Mullally Still Can't Wrap Her Head Around Will and Grace's Revival: "It's Just a Miracle"

Claire Foy, Matt Smith, The Crown

Claire Foy Dedicates Lead Drama Actress Emmy Win to the Next Generation of The Crown

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Matthew Rhys Wins First Emmy for The Americans With Touching Dedication to Keri Russell

Thandie Newton, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Thandie Newton Wins One-Liner of the Night at 2018 Emmys With Female God Shout Out

Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain, Burt Reynolds Honored During 2018 Emmys In Memoriam Tribute

Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards

Wait, Why Didn't Queer Eye's Fab Five Each Get Their Own Emmy After the Netflix Hit's 3 Big Wins?!

Kaitlyn Bristowe, 2018 Emmys

Kaitlyn Bristowe's Wardrobe Malfunction at 2018 Emmys May Be Betty White's Fault

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.