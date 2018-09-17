Rachel Brosnahan Wins First-Ever Emmy Award for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Congratulations to Rachel Brosnahan!

The actress just took home the award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2018 Emmys for her work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. This was Brosnahan's first Emmy win, she was up against Mom star Allison Janney, Insecure's Issa Rae, Grace and Frankie's Lily Tomlin, Better Things actress Pamela Adlon and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross for the award.

When the actress took the stage, she and presenter Tiffany Haddish shared a laugh as they jokingly fought over the Emmy award. During her speech, Brosnahan said, "Wow, thank you guys so much! Um, hi! Thank you to our brilliant writers and creators, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, I'll be thanking you for the rest of my life."