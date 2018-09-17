EXCLUSIVE!

Yep, Even Emmy Nominees Get Star Struck—Just Ask Zazie Beetz

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 5:06 PM

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Zazie Beetz is back at the Emmys, but this time the Atlanta star is a nominee herself as well.

"I feel good, I feel nervous," she told Jason Kennedy on the 2018 Emmys red carpet. "I've had a lot of different feelings this week. I'm just grateful to be here. It's such a privilege being in this room…"

Beetz is just like us, she said she tries not to get star struck, but then…"you meet people and you're like, ‘You've changed my life with your work,'" she said.

What's it like when a celebrity gets star struck? "We don't all know each other," she said. "I'm about to work on a movie with Joaquin Phoenix and I am just such a huge fan and it's just such an honor to work with him…it's like anyone else, I'm human."

That movie with Phoenix? It's DC Comics' new Joker origin movie. So, what can she tell us? Nothing.

"I can't," she said about giving any detail away. "I'll probably lose my job if I do."

