Betty Gilpin's Honest Reaction to Learning She Was an Emmy Nominee Is Perfect

Betty Gilpin is a first time Emmy nominee for GLOW and her reaction when she received that news? Well, it could be an episode of her Netflix series as well.

"Just face down, denial, on my living room floor," she told E! News's Jason Kennedy at the 2018 Emmys. "Just screaming and then staring at the wall and then being like, ‘Oh my god, six years have passed and I missed the Emmys,' but I didn't, I just thought I did."

On the Netflix comedy, Gilpin plays Debbie, the one-time best friend to Alison Brie's Ruth. They're two struggling actors who turn to the female professional wrestling as the next step in their careers. "I'm obsessed with her," Gilpin said about Brie. "She's my sister. I used to think the job was the dream and she was the perk, but it's the other way around.