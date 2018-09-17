Betty Gilpin's Honest Reaction to Learning She Was an Emmy Nominee Is Perfect

Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 4:47 PM
Betty Gilpin is a first time Emmy nominee for GLOW and her reaction when she received that news? Well, it could be an episode of her Netflix series as well.
"Just face down, denial, on my living room floor," she told E! News's Jason Kennedy at the 2018 Emmys. "Just screaming and then staring at the wall and then being like, ‘Oh my god, six years have passed and I missed the Emmys,' but I didn't, I just thought I did."
On the Netflix comedy, Gilpin plays Debbie, the one-time best friend to Alison Brie's Ruth. They're two struggling actors who turn to the female professional wrestling as the next step in their careers. "I'm obsessed with her," Gilpin said about Brie. "She's my sister. I used to think the job was the dream and she was the perk, but it's the other way around.
They might be frosty on screen, but Gilpin said she and Brie talk constantly every single day. "She just tells me what to do and I do it," she said.
In a recent essay for The Hollywood Reporter, Gilpin opened up about the highs and lows of being an actor in Hollywood and said it's scary being on a red carpet with cameras on every part of her, but it's nice to know others feel the same way too.
"There's a unity in honesty to be found," she said.
As for GLOW, season three was officially announced and the ladies are heading to Las Vegas.
"We're going to Vegas, where I‘m sure things will just calm down, subtly will ensue and just get real and grounded," Gilpin joked. But really, "more feathers, more tear more insanity, broken bones? I don't know," she said.
GLOW seasons one and two are now streaming on Netflix.
