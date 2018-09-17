Mandy Moore "Already Won" the 2018 Emmys After Hanging Out With Queer Eye's Fab Five

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 4:25 PM
Mandy Moore 's day at the 2018 Emmys peaked when she took a photo with the Fab Five from Netflix's hit show Queer Eye.
The This Is Us star couldn't contain her giddiness as she posed with Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Antoni Porowski. She tweeted their snapshot and wrote, "I've already won! I can go home now!"
This Is Us' Twitter account replied, "ICONIC."
Moore told E! News' Giuliana Rancicon the red carpet how much this encounter meant to her. "Honestly I've seen pictures with these guys. I'm like, 'If I don't get a picture with them, I will feel like I failed myself'," she explained.
She added, "Honestly, I feel like I won the night now."
Moore will soon add another achievement to her already lengthy list as she tries it out behind the screen as a producer. "I'm excited to find women-focused projects," she told E! News.
In terms of Hollywood role models, the Tangled actress said she really looks up to Reese Witherspoon, who produced Big Little Lies. "I think she just does it right," Moore said of Witherspoon. "She has an impeccable eye and great taste. That's somebody I definitely look up to."
E! News spoke with Moore's This Is Us co-star Chrissy Metz moments before, and they both discussed how eager they were for season 3 of the show, but neither would spill any secrets on what to expect. "The unraveling, the revealing is so special," she said. So, no spoilers here.
Metz revealed that she loves seeing fans and called their adoration a "gift," but there have been times when she's missed flights or nearly missed them because of the swarms of fans.
In terms of This Is Us' new season, Moore said it will have "more light and levity" with "happier times" and "young love."
We're ready to cry.
