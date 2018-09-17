Insecure's Issa Rae Has the Best Advice For Young Women at the 2018 Emmys

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Siri, what's the opposite of insecure?
While Issa Rae was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2018 Emmys, the 33-year-old creator and star of Insecure was quick to give credit to team for her nomination after the HBO hit was snubbed in the Outstanding Comedy Series category.
"It's really, really dope to be recognized. I say that my nomination represents the show's nomination, not just me," Rae told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the gold carpet on Monday night. "Our writers are amazing, our directors, our showrunners...we're just happy to be thought of and talked about. "
Despite the name of her show being, you know, Insecure, Rae always projects such confidence, especially when it comes to her professional accolades. And when asked what she would share with young women trying to find their way, she had the perfect advice.
"I always advise them to work with other young women, work with women who are just as hungry as you are and passionate and form a team and form a bond and commit yourselves to one another because that's basically what I've done," she said. "I have such a strong group of people, we've been able to grow together and I wouldn't trade that in for anything...it's about building your own thing and growing from there."
Of course, given her newly minted status as a red carpet style icon, we had to get the details on Rae's stunning blue jumpsuit with a long train, which was custom made by Vera Wang.
"There are 3,000 crystals on my dress right now. I was like, are you serious right now?!" she said. "It took 100 hours to make and they killed that."
They did, indeed!
