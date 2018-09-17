EXCLUSIVE!

Insecure's Issa Rae Has the Best Advice For Young Women at the 2018 Emmys

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 4:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Issa Rae, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Siri, what's the opposite of insecure? 

While Issa Rae was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2018 Emmys, the 33-year-old creator and star of Insecure was quick to give credit to team for her nomination after the HBO hit was snubbed in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. 

"It's really, really dope to be recognized. I say that my nomination represents the show's nomination, not just me," Rae told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the gold carpet on Monday night. "Our writers are amazing, our directors, our showrunners...we're just happy to be thought of and talked about. "

Photos

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

Despite the name of her show being, you know, Insecure, Rae always projects such confidence, especially when it comes to her professional accolades. And when asked what she would share with young women trying to find their way, she had the perfect advice.

"I always advise them to work with other young women, work with women who are just as hungry as you are and passionate and form a team and form a bond and commit yourselves to one another because that's basically what I've done," she said. "I have such a strong group of people, we've been able to grow together and I wouldn't trade that in for anything...it's about building your own thing and growing from there."  

Of course, given her newly minted status as a red carpet style icon, we had to get the details on Rae's stunning blue jumpsuit with a long train, which was custom made by Vera Wang.

"There are 3,000 crystals on my dress right now. I was like, are you serious right now?!" she said. "It took 100 hours to make and they killed that."

They did, indeed!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Issa Rae , TV , Top Stories , 2018 Emmys , Emmys , Exclusives , Apple News
Latest News
Roseanne

Roseanne Barr Just Revealed How The Conners Will Be Killing Her Off

Tiffany Haddish

Why Tiffany Haddish Wants to Keep Her Emmy Award in Her Bed

Noah Schnapp, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stranger Things Stars Tease Season 3's Sweet New Location at the 2018 Emmys

Milo Ventimiglia, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals Life Motto at the 2018 Emmys: "Live With Love"

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovksi Accidentally Reveals She's Having a Boy on the 2018 Emmys Red Carpet

Millie Bobby Brown & Noah Schnapp Dance at Pre-Emmys Party

Penelope Cruz

Penélope Cruz Is "Very Happy" for American Crime Story's People's Choice Awards Nomination

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.