Roseanne Barr Just Revealed How The Conners Will Be Killing Her Off

RIP, Roseanne Conner.

With a month still to go before The Conners premieres on ABC, the show's former star and namesake Roseanne Barr (back when it was called Roseanne and the biggest TV revival success story before that tweet heard 'round the world) is speaking out and spoiling the big twist to come by revealing just how the show is writing her out. (This should go without saying, but if you don't want to know, you might want to stop reading now.)

While we've only received hints about how the Conner family will be down a matriarch this October, Barr has seemingly confirmed that Roseanne will have died. The cause of death? Allow her to explain.

"Oh ya, they killed her," she revealed on Brandon Straka's YouTube show Walk Away. "They have her die of an opioid overdose."

The choice for cause of death certainly tracks, as the revival season revealed that Rosie was suffering from a pain pill addiction, one that she told husband Dan she'd try and kick. However, as the final moments in that episode revealed, she still had another secret stash of pills at her ready.