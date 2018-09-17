Justin Timberlake Warns He'll ''Do Something Obnoxious'' If Jessica Biel Wins an Emmy

Don't say he didn't warn us if Justin Timberlake decides to take a risk during tonight's 2018 Emmys.

The pop star was on hand to support wife Jessica Biel(who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance in The Sinner) when he confessed to E!'s Giuliana Rancicthat some serious s--t might go down if her name is printed on the winning envelope.

"I might be obnoxious," J.T. teased. "I might do something obnoxious... I'm very good at obnoxious!"

Jessica is totally on board with her longtime love fan-girling over the potential win, adding, "I would hope for nothing less than [something] like really inappropriate."

"I'm more geeked out than she is," Timberlake further admitted, reflecting on Jessica's commitment to her role in the critically-acclaimed USA thriller. "I saw how much she put into it. I'm just so proud to be here and see this happen for her."