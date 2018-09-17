Emmys 2018 Best Dressed Celebs: Issa Rae, Kristen Bell, Scarlett Johanson and More

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 3:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Issa Rae, 2018 Emmys

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Winning big at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards includes arriving in style.

This year, celebrities did not disappoint with epic garments that look like they were made for the red carpet and its flashing lights. On the heels of New York Fashion Week, A-listers brought designers' best to the red carpet, transforming the carpet a runway of couture ensembles. They sparkle, awe and demonstrate the widely-celebrated allure of Hollywood.

Just take Issa Rae, who stunned in a pale blue Vera Wang jumpsuit with a long train. Nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, the creator of HBO's Insecure chose a look worthy of her spotlight. She finished her look with chandelier earrings and a diamond bracelet.

Photos

Best Dressed Stars at the Emmy Awards 2018

Her co-star Yvonne Orji, as well as Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Bell and Heidi Klum followed suit with jaw-dropping looks. Check out the best dressed stars above!

Tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet show Monday at 11 p.m. and again on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the U.K.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Issa Rae , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Emmys , 2018 Emmys , Life/Style , Style , Apple News
Latest News
Shopping: Halloween Costumes Based on TV

2018 Emmys-Inspired Halloween Costumes

ESC: Keri Russell

From Felicity to The Americans: See Keri Russell’s Style Evolution Over the Years

ESC: Maisie Williams, Rose Leslie, Natalie Dormer and Sophie Turner

21 Times the Ladies of Game of Thrones Conquered Red Carpet Fashion

ESC: Best Dressed, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Brings Shoulder Pads to the Red Carpet and More Best Dressed Stars

Shopping: Duvets

13 Chic Duvet Covers to Instantly Personalize Your Bedroom

ESC: Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelichi Watson

Why the Ladies of This Is Us Are Fashion Goals

ESC: Rihanna

Rihanna on Her Savage X Fenty Collection and the Beauty of Women's Bodies

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.