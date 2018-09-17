Milo Ventimiglia Reveals Life Motto at the 2018 Emmys: "Live With Love"

Milo Ventimiglia is doing his best just to love. The Emmy nominee told E! News' Giuliana Rancic that would the motto if his life had one: "Live with love."

Ventimiglia, who is nominated for playing Jack Pearson on This Is Us, said he relates to the Pearson family patriarch in that aspect as well.

"I try personally to just simplify my life as much as I can… I try to lead with love I try to be kind," Ventimiglia said on the Emmys red carpet about the similarities to Jack. But like Jack, he said, "I'm not without my mistakes, but I think in the end I really try to be an agent of love and kindness and goodness."