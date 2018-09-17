Yvonne Strahovksi Accidentally Reveals She's Having a Boy on the 2018 Emmys Red Carpet

It's a pretty good time to be Yvonne Strahovski.

The actress is nominated at the 2018 Emmys tonight for her work in The Handmaid's Tale, and she's also about to have a baby "any day," though "hopefully not today."

Until now, we didn't know whether she was having a boy or a girl, but Strahovski let a little pronoun slip while talking to E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet, almost exactly a year since she revealed the fact that she was married on last year's Emmys carpet.

"I'm just gonna hold him in there hope for the best," she said.

When Rancic asked about the gender, Strahovski admitted her slip.

"I just let it slip earlier didn't I?" she said. "Breaking news!"

"It's out!" added her husband Tim Loden. "If it changes, we'll let you know."