Sterling K. Brown and Brian Tyree Henry Relive Their Glory Days at 2018 Emmys

Sterling K. Brown and Brian Tyree Henry go back... like way back.

The self-described best friends and frequent co-stars' bond took center stage during the 2018 Emmys red carpet extravaganza, where they surprised E! News with a major blast from the past. Back before Brown earned his leading man status on This Is Us and Henry starred alongside Donald Glover as Atlanta's "Paper Boi," these two were hustling their way through the New York City theater world.

Sterling and Bryan (who studied under the same acting teacher at New York University and Yale, respectively) met more than 10 years ago while co-starring in a stage production titled "Wig Out!" E!'s Jason Kennedy surprised the pair with a photo from those unforgettable days, and Henry was nothing short of speechless.

"Oh my God!" the actor shared. "That was the play we did in 2007... That thing on my head was supposed to be a wig but we were low budget at the time."