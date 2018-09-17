EXCLUSIVE!

Sterling K. Brown and Brian Tyree Henry Relive Their Glory Days at 2018 Emmys

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 3:27 PM

Sterling K. Brown and Brian Tyree Henry go back... like way back. 

The self-described best friends and frequent co-stars' bond took center stage during the 2018 Emmys red carpet extravaganza, where they surprised E! News with a major blast from the past. Back before Brown earned his leading man status on This Is Us and Henry starred alongside Donald Glover as Atlanta's "Paper Boi," these two were hustling their way through the New York City theater world. 

Sterling and Bryan (who studied under the same acting teacher at New York University and Yale, respectively) met more than 10 years ago while co-starring in a stage production titled "Wig Out!" E!'s Jason Kennedy surprised the pair with a photo from those unforgettable days, and Henry was nothing short of speechless. 

"Oh my God!" the actor shared. "That was the play we did in 2007... That thing on my head was supposed to be a wig but we were low budget at the time."

2018 Emmy Nominees Who Started Out as Child Stars

Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bath, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While their respective careers would take them down uniquely distinct paths, they've remained constant support systems for each other through the highs and lows.

"I look up to him," Henry told us when discussing Brown, who walked the carpet with wife Ryan Michelle Bathe. "He's one of the best. I love him. He's a strong black man and he's showing me the way. I love you!"

Most recently, the talented duo came together for 2018 thriller flick Hotel Artemis

Heading into the 70th Annual Emmy Awards, Brown is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (which he won last year) for This Is Us and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Henry is nominated for his second Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category. 

Win or lose, something tells us these two pals will be celebrating the night away! 

Tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet show Monday at 11 p.m. and again on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the U.K.

