2018 Emmys Fashion Moments You Can Only Watch in the E! Glambot

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 3:25 PM
Is it just us or the 2018 Emmys more exciting than years past?
Not only does it feel like there are more amazing shows to keep up with than ever, but there are what seems to be, countless famous faces we can't see to get enough of. We're always interested in what Kristin Cavallariis wearing on the red carpet, but did you catch her in that sultry black gown this evening? Radiant, we tell you.
Or what about Kristen Bell in her minimalist white dress? We could not have dreamt up a more simple-yet-classic stunner.
Now if only we had an up front and center view of the carpet, capturing every detail in slow mo and on repeat. Oh, wait we do! Keep scrolling for the most captivating celeb looks captured by the 2018 Emmys Glambot.
Kristin knows that confidence is key on the red carpet, and this hand-on-the-hip action is one surefire way to make it happen. And hey, little leg pop doesn't hurt either.
OK Jason Kennedy, we see you. Seriously, how much do you want to be friends with the E! host after seing him goofing off in his Glambot close up?
Kristen Bell is always sassy and never cheesy. Just check her out doing what she does best in this Glambot moment.
Our girl Zuri Hall has jumped on the nude dress trend and we're buying what she's selling. Work it girl!
Alexis Bledel looks like a pastel dream in her colorful gown. Need we say more?
