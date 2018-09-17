Emmys 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 3:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Regina King, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The red carpet is officially open!

Television and pop culture fans are gearing up for an exciting night as the 2018 Emmys prepare to take over the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che, the live telecast is expected to be a star-studded affair with your favorite stars coming together to celebrate the very best in TV.

While Game of Thrones leads the way with 22 nominations in a variety of categories, Westworld and Saturday Night Live come in a close second.

And even if you aren't familiar with every show, a fabulous presenting list including the Queer Eye cast, Tina Fey, Taraji P. Henson and Constance Wu will have you staying close to the TV for any major reveal.

Before the trophies are handed out, however, we have to talk about the fashion. Hollywood's A-list are calling on the biggest designers for their dresses, jewelry, suits and shoes. Lucky for you, we have all the head-to-toe looks in our massive gallery below.

Photos

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

Take a look at all the looks above and stay tuned! The 2018 Emmys air Monday night at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST only on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet show Monday at 11 p.m. and again on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the U.K.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Emmys , Emmys , Red Carpet , Fashion , Awards , Top Stories
Latest News
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Couples

Colin Jost & Scarlett Johansson Aren't the Only Duo to Turn the 2018 Emmys Red Carpet Into the Perfect Date Night

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards

Justin Timberlake Warns He'll ''Do Something Obnoxious'' If Jessica Biel Wins an Emmy

<i>Queer Eye</i> Cast, Mandy Moore, 2018 Emmys

Jonathan Van Ness Dons See-Through Top at 2018 Emmys Alongside Queer Eye Co-Stars

Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bathe, 2018 Emmys

Catch All the BTS Moments From Jessica Biel, Sterling K. Brown & More at the 2018 Emmys: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

Sterling K Brown, Bryan Tyree Henry, Emmy Awards

Sterling K. Brown and Brian Tyree Henry Relive Their Glory Days at 2018 Emmys

Glambot: Emmy Awards 2018

2018 Emmys Fashion Moments You Can Only Watch in the E! Glambot

Jenifer Lewis, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Black-ish's Jenifer Lewis Makes Statement in Nike at 2018 Emmy Awards

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.