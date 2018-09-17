Here's Why There's a Gold Carpet at the 2018 Emmys

No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. The 2018 Emmys is really going for the gold.

The Television Academy is ditching the traditional red carpet for one with a distinctly golden hue—and for a very special reason! Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars will walk across a golden carpet on their way into L.A.'s Microsoft Theater in honor of the highly-anticipated ceremony's 70th anniversary.

"This isn't as gold as I thought it would be," co-host Michael Che joked while rolling out the carpet ahead of tonight's main event. "I was expecting a much tackier gold, but this is a reasonable gold."

So what else have Che and his Saturday Night Live counterpart Colin Jost planned to make this year's Emmys its most unique yet?

"It'll feel like a lot of the SNL family is there," Colin teased in a pre-Emmys interview with E! News, "and obviously a lot of the SNL cast so it will be fun."