Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Pack on the PDA in London Amid Marriage Speculation

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 2:23 PM

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Mark R. Milan/GC Images

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have taken their romance to London.

The 21-year-old model and her 24-year-old "Baby" singer beau flew overseas for Baldwin's Falcon Catwalk Show with Adidas Originals. Baldwin sat front row at the London Fashion Week show on Monday, watching as the models hit the runway. Bieber was not beside Baldwin at the show, but the couple was spotted packing on the PDA around London on Monday.

"They took a walk around London and stopped at Joe and The Juice," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They each ordered green juice, coffee and some pastries. They sat across from each other talking and laughing. They talked very closely and were smiling the entire time. They seemed so happy and in love. Justin was holding Hailey's hand across the table and kissing it. He kept leaning in and saying sweet things to her."

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Mark R. Milan/GC Images

"When they left they held hands and walked close," the insider continues. "If Hailey ever wasn't walking close to Justin he pulled her in with a smile. She seemed to love it. Fans were coming up to them on the street and they were posing for photos and very friendly."

After getting coffee, they went shopping at Selfridges, where they were spotted kissing on the escalator and "all throughout the store."

"They couldn't keep their hands off each other and spent more time being affectionate than they did shopping," the eyewitness tells us. "They are clearly very happy together and not shy about showing it."

Cameras also spotted the couple sharing a passionate kiss while taking a walk through Hyde Park.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Splash News

This trip to London comes just days after the couple sparked marriage speculation. On Thursday, Bieber and Baldwin were spotted inside the marriage bureau of a New York City courthouse.

People broke the story on Friday, citing two sources, that Bieber and Baldwin married at the courthouse on Thursday, with one source close to the couple telling the outlet, "They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone." While a religious source also told the outlet, "They're going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love."

According to TMZ, Bieber was crying inside the courthouse and said to Baldwin, "I can't wait to marry you, baby."

Baldwin has taken to social media to deny the speculation, tweeting that she's "not married yet." But a courthouse source told E! News that the couple arrived at around 4 p.m. on Thursday and got married in a back room.

Another insider also told E! News on Friday that Bieber and Baldwin are legally married. The source also shared that the couple, who got engaged two months ago, "didn't tell anyone they were doing it," adding, "They are doing a separate ceremony out of the country with a few family members soon as well."

"Justin and Hailey told friends and family they were going to get paperwork and inquire about a marriage license but decided to tie the knot right at the courthouse yesterday," a third source tells E! News. "No one knew about their plan. They thought it would be better that way so no one would try and talk them out of it. They wanted it to be a special moment just between the two of them."

