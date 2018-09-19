Visitation, Child Support and Their Never-ending Divorce: Why Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Can't Stop Fighting

The thrust of their disagreement is straightforward: Each would prefer more time with Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. While Pitt has been steadily gaining visitation with their brood since this summer, when a judge ruled it was "harmful" for the kids not to have a relationship with their father, he'd prefer an agreement that afforded him more than four-hour chunks here and there. Jolie, meanwhile, a source tells ET, "feels the best scenario for the kids is for her to have sole custody."

So that leaves their lawyers (Jolie recently swapped high-powered divorce attorney Laura Wasser for San Francisco-based Samantha Bley DeJea) the gargantuan task of meeting up in resolution centers to iron out a custody plan that will at least semi-satisfy both sides. And, as of late, reports an insider, neither half is feeling appeased: "They do not agree at all, and it's very time consuming."

For now, they'll rely on the court-ordered arrangement they reached this summer that sets out the hours they each have with the children. And while that doesn't seem like much to speak of for two years of work, when you consider where they started—with nasty accusations, rumors of abuse and a full-blown FBI investigation—well, it's kind of a start.